Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in Xilinx by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 89,048 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 340.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.52 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

