Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 1.05% of Mexico Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 16.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Mexico Fund alerts:

MXF stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.