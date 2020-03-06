Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 444.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after buying an additional 148,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after buying an additional 119,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,917,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 306,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,530,000 after acquiring an additional 60,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $351.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $315.09 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

