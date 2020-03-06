Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 146,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

CAF stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.