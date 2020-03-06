Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $157.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.57 and its 200-day moving average is $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.35.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

