Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in AutoZone by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,946 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in AutoZone by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AutoZone by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,805,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock opened at $1,029.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,080.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,128.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $924.25 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,225.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,236.47.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.