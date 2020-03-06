Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 234,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

RGT stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

In other Royce Global Value Trust news, CEO Christopher D. Clark bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $52,335.00.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

