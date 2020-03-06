Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 114,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 41,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 702,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 51,317 shares in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. Royce Value Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

