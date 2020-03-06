Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 175,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

HQL stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.