Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,989,037,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $327.78 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,906. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.