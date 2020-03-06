Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after acquiring an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Equinix by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,237 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $742.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.53.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,280 shares of company stock worth $17,559,127. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $616.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $421.19 and a 1 year high of $657.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

