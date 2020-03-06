Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,000 Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Linde stock opened at $196.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.81. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.