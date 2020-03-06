Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after buying an additional 775,694 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after buying an additional 333,008 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,571,000 after acquiring an additional 203,268 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $25,567,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,274,275,000 after acquiring an additional 194,976 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $111.17 and a 1 year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

