Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

About Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.