Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TY. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TY opened at $26.19 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

