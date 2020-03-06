Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $3.73 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after buying an additional 443,415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 888,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,272,000 after acquiring an additional 228,086 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,871,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,712,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,185 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.73.

EW opened at $208.96 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $165.69 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total value of $1,109,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $5,246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,127 shares of company stock valued at $30,638,768. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

