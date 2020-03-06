Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

NYSE:AFL opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

