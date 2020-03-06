Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after buying an additional 528,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 186,285 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,527,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.00.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day moving average is $258.72. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

