Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 214,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 5,294.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Shares of BGR opened at $9.84 on Friday. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

