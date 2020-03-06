Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,556. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $37.46 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

