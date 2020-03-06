Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 3.3% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,982,000. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 25.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.19.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iqvia stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $130.77 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.47 and a 200-day moving average of $151.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

