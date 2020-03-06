Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

