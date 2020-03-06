Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.44.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $201.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.81 and its 200 day moving average is $197.51.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

