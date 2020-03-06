Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Corteva were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Corteva by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,574 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Corteva stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

