CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) CEO Sells $22,307,040.00 in Stock

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $717.39 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $450.41 and a 12-month high of $746.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $681.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.71.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,536,000 after buying an additional 445,078 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,695,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,652,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,191,000 after buying an additional 41,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 113,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens raised their target price on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

