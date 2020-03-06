County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $302,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,035,512.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ICBK opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. County Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that County Bancorp Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in County Bancorp by 360.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens downgraded County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

