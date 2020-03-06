Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.89 ($51.03).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV opened at €33.19 ($38.59) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Covestro has a one year low of €37.01 ($43.03) and a one year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.