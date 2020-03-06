Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PTCT. Citigroup downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The company had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,414 shares of company stock worth $869,111. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 365,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,661,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,528,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,080 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

