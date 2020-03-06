CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) have been trending very negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CPS Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the electronics maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted CPS Technologies’ score:

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of CPSH opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.14. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.