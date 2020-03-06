Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Crane in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89. Crane has a 52-week low of $65.95 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crane by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,442,000 after acquiring an additional 88,581 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 25.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Crane by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

