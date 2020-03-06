Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRW. Panmure Gordon restated a hold rating on shares of Craneware in a report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of Craneware in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Craneware in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

LON:CRW opened at GBX 1,770 ($23.28) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,003.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,209.60. Craneware has a 52-week low of GBX 1,615 ($21.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,197 ($42.05). The company has a market cap of $474.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

