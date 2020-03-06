Credit Agricole S A Acquires 1,465 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,411 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $118.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $168.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.70.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

