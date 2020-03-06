Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 215.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,645 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,517,000 after acquiring an additional 305,737 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,476,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,540,000 after acquiring an additional 209,827 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,227,000 after acquiring an additional 61,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,135,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,252,000 after purchasing an additional 969,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.