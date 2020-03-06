Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,822,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,436,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total transaction of $1,058,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,024.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $98.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

