Credit Agricole S A Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 606,806 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,846,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $568,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,704 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

