Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 69,158 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,476,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 563,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 335,173 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $80.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

