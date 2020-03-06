Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cerner were worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN opened at $72.57 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.