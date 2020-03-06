Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,036 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Intuit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $287.18 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.03 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.02 and a 200 day moving average of $271.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.95.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.