Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,264 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33,187 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $725,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the software company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $970,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 23,204 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.48.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $351.03 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.29. The stock has a market cap of $175.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

