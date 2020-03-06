Credit Agricole S A Grows Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 45,805 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Twitter by 1,054.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,215 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura upped their target price on Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

