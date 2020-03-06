Credit Agricole S A Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,397 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.14.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $568.37 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.15 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $583.73 and its 200 day moving average is $559.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

