Credit Agricole S A Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Spotify were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Spotify by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spotify by 10,018.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,113 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Spotify by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,200,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spotify by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Spotify by 990.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 418,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $148.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.13. Spotify has a twelve month low of $110.57 and a twelve month high of $161.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

