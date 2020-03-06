Credit Agricole S A Makes New $12.04 Million Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 722,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,000. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.25% of Graphic Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,105 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,055,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,070,000 after buying an additional 764,286 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 184.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after buying an additional 6,062,585 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3,412.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,264,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,001,000 after buying an additional 4,143,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

GPK opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

