Credit Agricole S A Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,595 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,801 shares of company stock valued at $14,096,286. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $139.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

