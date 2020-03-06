Credit Agricole S A Sells 108,600 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,600 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 252,777 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 139,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

