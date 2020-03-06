Credit Agricole S A Sells 13,213 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.82.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $212.12 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

