Credit Agricole S A Sells 1,335 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Incyte accounts for 1.1% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.10% of Incyte worth $19,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,295,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,123,000 after purchasing an additional 464,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Incyte by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 327,456 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,418,000 after acquiring an additional 209,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after acquiring an additional 201,321 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 258,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 198,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.85.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $631,825. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $78.61 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

