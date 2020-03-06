Credit Agricole S A Sells 2,400 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after buying an additional 217,141 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,436,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,273,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 298,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,007,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,413 shares of company stock worth $3,679,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Shares of SIVB opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.20. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

