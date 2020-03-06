Credit Agricole S A Sells 25,750 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,750 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.40.

Shares of NEE opened at $276.16 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $186.92 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.87 and a 200 day moving average of $240.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

