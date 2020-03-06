Credit Agricole S A Sells 3,107 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.19% of Itron worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth about $8,468,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in Itron by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Itron by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Itron by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 468,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,641,000 after buying an additional 49,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Itron by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average is $78.86.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.